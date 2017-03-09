Sal Paradise wrote: Its funny that you are joking when someone pulls you up - second time in a week!!

Sal Paradise wrote: Leeds have always had a host of youngsters out on loan - the majority of which are simply not good enough for SL. As we saw on Thursday the depth of the squad is simply not of sufficient quality to challenge the better sides in SL.



Signings in the off season would suggest transition is the last thing on the club's mind - saving money seems the top priority. No changes in the coaching/conditioning set up suggests the bosses are happy with the status quo. I simply don't get where you see full on transition. The Widdop rumour is like the Segayro rumour on a settlement just a rumour. If you were Widdop why would you come to Leeds over say Wigan with a proven pipeline of high quality youngsters coming through?

And here we go again.But what an odd commentDid the addition of "apparently" to my post not give away the fact I was taking the mick out of something or someone?And what was the other joke or sarcastic comment you didn't get? Let me know and I'll gladly explain it to you Sal, I'm always happy to help the aged.The majority will end up elsewhere, no doubt, but some will go on to be first team regulars. Just like happens at most clubs. Maybe i'm wrong but we do seem to have more fringe players than ever before and more on DR than ever before. Whether they're all going to make it isn't the point, the point is we're obviously looking to make changes and go through a transition period.Yes the Widdop story is a rumour and will be right up until the point he or a club makes an announcement. That's how these things usually work but well done for stating the bleeding obvious again.If I was Widdop and moving to the UK I'd go to the club offering the best all round package, not the club with some good youngsters. That might be Leeds, it might not be but he won't be turning down a club the size of and with the history of Leeds because of a current lack of youngsters.You know, you don't have to put a negative spin on everything Sal, it just makes you look a bit sad when you do TBH.