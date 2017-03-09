WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:07 am
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 935
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
loiner81 wrote:
I was joking, in response to a rather silly post by Gotcha. But the rebuilding has already begun hasn't it? How many young players do we have out on dual-reg or starting to get regular bench time and if the rumours are true then Leeds are very much in the chase to sign Widdop, which is exactly what we need. I can see at least one new forward coming in too, maybe more. We might be a year behind where we should be and heads may roll as a result but it does at least look like we're now in full on transition mode.

I really wish I could share your optimism.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:13 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14977
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
I was joking, in response to a rather silly post by Gotcha. But the rebuilding has already begun hasn't it? How many young players do we have out on dual-reg or starting to get regular bench time and if the rumours are true then Leeds are very much in the chase to sign Widdop, which is exactly what we need. I can see at least one new forward coming in too, maybe more. We might be a year behind where we should be and heads may roll as a result but it does at least look like we're now in full on transition mode.


Its funny that you are joking when someone pulls you up - second time in a week!!

Leeds have always had a host of youngsters out on loan - the majority of which are simply not good enough for SL. As we saw on Thursday the depth of the squad is simply not of sufficient quality to challenge the better sides in SL.

Signings in the off season would suggest transition is the last thing on the club's mind - saving money seems the top priority. No changes in the coaching/conditioning set up suggests the bosses are happy with the status quo. I simply don't get where you see full on transition. The Widdop rumour is like the Segayro rumour on a settlement just a rumour. If you were Widdop why would you come to Leeds over say Wigan with a proven pipeline of high quality youngsters coming through?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:02 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26200
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Maybe Leeds simply can’t afford to compete at the top while the ground needs money spending on it. Perhaps there will be some years of bottom 4 finishes and scraping into 8th place until the major bits of expenditure are out of the way?

The parallels with 95-97 are clear. An old guard of professionals on big money that are growing old together and a new generation coming in that aren’t ready and in some cases haven’t even been identified.

The need for a Murray type coach to come in may help matters but he was helped by the signings of the likes of Harris, Glanville and Godden. Would Hetherington willingly make signings of that expense now? A change of coach might help for a brief period but ideally you need the young players of quality to come in and be performing – rather like from 2002 onwards.

Leeds still have some excellent players but many of these have underperformed for well over a season – they also have some that are past it and some that are obviously not good enough. As an outsider looking in it looks as if the cap has been poorly managed with a lot of money tied up in players who’ve lost their enthusiasm and are going through the motions.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:03 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3108
Sal Paradise wrote:
Its funny that you are joking when someone pulls you up - second time in a week!!


And here we go again. :CRAZY:

But what an odd comment :lol: Did the addition of "apparently" to my post not give away the fact I was taking the mick out of something or someone?
And what was the other joke or sarcastic comment you didn't get? Let me know and I'll gladly explain it to you Sal, I'm always happy to help the aged.

Sal Paradise wrote:
Leeds have always had a host of youngsters out on loan - the majority of which are simply not good enough for SL. As we saw on Thursday the depth of the squad is simply not of sufficient quality to challenge the better sides in SL.

Signings in the off season would suggest transition is the last thing on the club's mind - saving money seems the top priority. No changes in the coaching/conditioning set up suggests the bosses are happy with the status quo. I simply don't get where you see full on transition. The Widdop rumour is like the Segayro rumour on a settlement just a rumour. If you were Widdop why would you come to Leeds over say Wigan with a proven pipeline of high quality youngsters coming through?


The majority will end up elsewhere, no doubt, but some will go on to be first team regulars. Just like happens at most clubs. Maybe i'm wrong but we do seem to have more fringe players than ever before and more on DR than ever before. Whether they're all going to make it isn't the point, the point is we're obviously looking to make changes and go through a transition period.

Yes the Widdop story is a rumour and will be right up until the point he or a club makes an announcement. That's how these things usually work but well done for stating the bleeding obvious again.

If I was Widdop and moving to the UK I'd go to the club offering the best all round package, not the club with some good youngsters. That might be Leeds, it might not be but he won't be turning down a club the size of and with the history of Leeds because of a current lack of youngsters. :lol:

You know, you don't have to put a negative spin on everything Sal, it just makes you look a bit sad when you do TBH.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:12 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3108
Backwoodsman wrote:
I really wish I could share your optimism.


Isn't optimism and hope the main reason why we all support our teams? That's what sport's all about.
(for most of us)
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:18 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4822
loiner81 wrote:
And here we go again. :CRAZY:

But what an odd comment :lol: Did the addition of "apparently" to my post not give away the fact I was taking the mick out of something or someone?
And what was the other joke or sarcastic comment you didn't get? Let me know and I'll gladly explain it to you Sal, I'm always happy to help the aged.

Well said.

Fancy folk having the audacity to interpret your post in any other way than in a joking manner :lol:

They'll be making stuff up next.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:27 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3108
William Eve wrote:
Well said.
Fancy folk having the audacity to interpret your post in any other way than in a joking manner :lol:
They'll be making stuff up next.


Oh look, his mate's turned up now. What a shock :lol:

Ok, just one more time....

loiner81 wrote:
Not winning anything is what constitutes success, apparently.


Note the addition of the word "apparently"

Not even you and Sal are stupid enough to believe that was a serious point and one I believe, are you? You can't be. You really can't. No one's that stupid.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
c}