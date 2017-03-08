I'd hope that as a club the era of accepting medicocrity was over. Whilst we might not actually win a trophy, that should be the genuine objective every season. The fact that after 2015 we had to suffer one of the worst seasons in the club's history ought to have shaken the place to its core. That we're now seemingly meandering to a point where keeping our heads in the top 8 is seen as a success really is poor. Last season could have been seen as an understandable blip - instead it seems to have set the new tone.
