rollin thunder wrote: cant win everything every year, and after last year and so far this year competing would be an improvement. realistically if we can turn things around or change things then next year should be pushing for trophys. i see this year as more 2003 and 2006.

I see it as more of a 1996 after Laughton with the old guard like Hanley, Schoey etc.. and a whole host of other names needing moving aside but nothing much in the juniors to take the strain (ok, we are not that bad but you get my drift) This is not a quick fix thing imo. 2019 at the earliest till we are competing for the trophies again and that is with the right man at the helm, hopefully we get a man in of the ilk of Graham Murray who set us straight after those early dark days of SL.