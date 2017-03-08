|
|
So, Gary H has rightly said that there will be no knee jerk reactions and that the results achieved over the next 4 weeks will put the club in a better position to understand what needs to be done in terms of the team, the coaching staff and the management.
What, in your opinion, would you consider a 'success' given the next 4 games for Leeds and what does failure look like?
The team has got 3 home games that we should win and one tough one away at Wigan. For me, we need to win 3 of the next 4 for it to be considered a success, albeit minor. If we win just 2 games (and it depends which 2!) then heads (team and coaching staff) need to roll.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:19 am
|
|
Success will only come from following our original blueprint for major transition.
I.E. Out with the old in with the new on & off the pitch
Starting this process asap isn't knee jerk nor will 4 more games make it any less inevitable.
Success for me will be seeing a clear plan going forward with fresh faces on/off the pitch & the next batch of jnrs getting regular games & intergrated into becoming 1st team regulars.
Wrt lower league signings or "projects" i have no issue with us taking a gamble on them as long as that isn't the "norm" for our recruitment policy & the 1st 13 at the very least has the required quality.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:20 am
|
|
This.
Anything else is failure.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:47 am
|
|
This.
I don't think too many would expect a new coach to come in, wave his magic wand and turn this current group into championship winners with immediate effect. It's going to take time certainly, but it clearly needs a new regime and ideas and to get that ball rolling now. We can't waste another half season, this one is already a write off imo but valuable rebuilding time could be wasted by letting things just meander on. Glad to hear GH at least now states that things will be done in a few weeks if things don't improve.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:58 am
|
|
This is how I feel, if a new coach is GH's plan then they need to be in charge before the season is out so they have the opportunity to work with the squad and see what is needed over the next couple of years to take us back into the top 4.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:16 am
|
|
We need to start putting in strong performances with a coherent strategy. If we still lose some fair enough. That's sport.
But this drivel served up every week so far..and most of last year has to stop.
Regarding long run success we have to start the rebuild and transition . If we start next season without a new coach and the two or three badly needed replacement of better quality then this year,last year and the next year will all be a waste
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:25 am
|
|
As others say above, we need to win 3 out of next 4 minimum, and win well (perform well)and start playing some good rugby and showing an upward trajectory. no blow out losses and competing in every department. if we are still limping along and playing badly then Mcdermott has been given more than enough chances. despite everything on reflection i am happy to stick with Mcdermott if we have a genuine upturn if form and performance. ultimately all i want is for us to be competing at the top end of the table and not being a laughing stock, regardless of who the coach is or the playing roster. hopefully last week was rock bottom ground zero and the only way is up.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:35 am
|
|
Not winning anything is what constitutes success, apparently.
|
|
c}