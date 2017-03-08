So, Gary H has rightly said that there will be no knee jerk reactions and that the results achieved over the next 4 weeks will put the club in a better position to understand what needs to be done in terms of the team, the coaching staff and the management.
What, in your opinion, would you consider a 'success' given the next 4 games for Leeds and what does failure look like?
The team has got 3 home games that we should win and one tough one away at Wigan. For me, we need to win 3 of the next 4 for it to be considered a success, albeit minor. If we win just 2 games (and it depends which 2!) then heads (team and coaching staff) need to roll.
What, in your opinion, would you consider a 'success' given the next 4 games for Leeds and what does failure look like?
The team has got 3 home games that we should win and one tough one away at Wigan. For me, we need to win 3 of the next 4 for it to be considered a success, albeit minor. If we win just 2 games (and it depends which 2!) then heads (team and coaching staff) need to roll.