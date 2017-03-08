WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:11 am
Luke Leaner
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 146
So, Gary H has rightly said that there will be no knee jerk reactions and that the results achieved over the next 4 weeks will put the club in a better position to understand what needs to be done in terms of the team, the coaching staff and the management.

What, in your opinion, would you consider a 'success' given the next 4 games for Leeds and what does failure look like?

The team has got 3 home games that we should win and one tough one away at Wigan. For me, we need to win 3 of the next 4 for it to be considered a success, albeit minor. If we win just 2 games (and it depends which 2!) then heads (team and coaching staff) need to roll.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:19 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 670
Luke Leaner wrote:
So, Gary H has rightly said that there will be no knee jerk reactions and that the results achieved over the next 4 weeks will put the club in a better position to understand what needs to be done in terms of the team, the coaching staff and the management.

What, in your opinion, would you consider a 'success' given the next 4 games for Leeds and what does failure look like?

The team has got 3 home games that we should win and one tough one away at Wigan. For me, we need to win 3 of the next 4 for it to be considered a success, albeit minor. If we win just 2 games (and it depends which 2!) then heads (team and coaching staff) need to roll.

Success will only come from following our original blueprint for major transition.
I.E. Out with the old in with the new on & off the pitch
Starting this process asap isn't knee jerk nor will 4 more games make it any less inevitable.
Success for me will be seeing a clear plan going forward with fresh faces on/off the pitch & the next batch of jnrs getting regular games & intergrated into becoming 1st team regulars.
Wrt lower league signings or "projects" i have no issue with us taking a gamble on them as long as that isn't the "norm" for our recruitment policy & the 1st 13 at the very least has the required quality.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:20 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2283
Location: Going straight
Image

This.

Anything else is failure.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:47 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4845
Location: Hill Valley
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Success will only come from following our original blueprint for major transition.
I.E. Out with the old in with the new on & off the pitch
Starting this process asap isn't knee jerk nor will 4 more games make it any less inevitable.
Success for me will be seeing a clear plan going forward with fresh faces on/off the pitch & the next batch of jnrs getting regular games & intergrated into becoming 1st team regulars.
Wrt lower league signings or "projects" i have no issue with us taking a gamble on them as long as that isn't the "norm" for our recruitment policy & the 1st 13 at the very least has the required quality.


This.

I don't think too many would expect a new coach to come in, wave his magic wand and turn this current group into championship winners with immediate effect. It's going to take time certainly, but it clearly needs a new regime and ideas and to get that ball rolling now. We can't waste another half season, this one is already a write off imo but valuable rebuilding time could be wasted by letting things just meander on. Glad to hear GH at least now states that things will be done in a few weeks if things don't improve.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: What constitutes success for Leeds Rhinos?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:58 am
WF Rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 198
Biff Tannen wrote:
This.

I don't think too many would expect a new coach to come in, wave his magic wand and turn this current group into championship winners with immediate effect. It's going to take time certainly, but it clearly needs a new regime and ideas and to get that ball rolling now. We can't waste another half season, this one is already a write off imo but valuable rebuilding time could be wasted by letting things just meander on. Glad to hear GH at least now states that things will be done in a few weeks if things don't improve.


This is how I feel, if a new coach is GH's plan then they need to be in charge before the season is out so they have the opportunity to work with the squad and see what is needed over the next couple of years to take us back into the top 4.

c}