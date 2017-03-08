Luke Leaner wrote: So, Gary H has rightly said that there will be no knee jerk reactions and that the results achieved over the next 4 weeks will put the club in a better position to understand what needs to be done in terms of the team, the coaching staff and the management.



What, in your opinion, would you consider a 'success' given the next 4 games for Leeds and what does failure look like?



The team has got 3 home games that we should win and one tough one away at Wigan. For me, we need to win 3 of the next 4 for it to be considered a success, albeit minor. If we win just 2 games (and it depends which 2!) then heads (team and coaching staff) need to roll.

Success will only come from following our original blueprint for major transition.I.E. Out with the old in with the new on & off the pitchStarting this process asap isn't knee jerk nor will 4 more games make it any less inevitable.Success for me will be seeing a clear plan going forward with fresh faces on/off the pitch & the next batch of jnrs getting regular games & intergrated into becoming 1st team regulars.Wrt lower league signings or "projects" i have no issue with us taking a gamble on them as long as that isn't the "norm" for our recruitment policy & the 1st 13 at the very least has the required quality.