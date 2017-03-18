WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Stone age

Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:00 pm
brearley84
only rapira out of contract this season? thats might be a bad thing for us, normally see a spike in performances in the final year of contract
Re: The Stone age

Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:02 pm
brearley84
golcargiant65 wrote:
try around £100,000


gaskell at the time of signing was the most sought after player in the championship, he was outstanding and player of the year a few sl clubs were after him

we got him

then he had the injuries.... dont think the club could have predicted that
Re: The Stone age

Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:39 pm
jools
brearley84 wrote:
gaskell at the time of signing was the most sought after player in the championship, he was outstanding and player of the year a few sl clubs were after him

we got him

then he had the injuries.... dont think the club could have predicted that


Think you are misremembering. He had a good 2015. He wasn't sought after when we signed him. - Gaskell at the time of signing at the end of 2016 had barely played a game for Bradford, rumours on their board was a) he was totally crocked, and b) he was refusing to play.
I liked Gaskell at saints, would have still liked to sign him from Salford- but he chose Bradford over us- when we did finally sign him He certainly wasnt worth paying more than we had ever paid the likes of commited Giants players and internationals like Robinson- and I've not seen anything so far to change my mind about that.
Re: The Stone age

Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:08 am
jools wrote:
Think you are misremembering. He had a good 2015. He wasn't sought after when we signed him. - Gaskell at the time of signing at the end of 2016 had barely played a game for Bradford, rumours on their board was a) he was totally crocked, and b) he was refusing to play.
I liked Gaskell at saints, would have still liked to sign him from Salford- but he chose Bradford over us- when we did finally sign him He certainly wasnt worth paying more than we had ever paid the likes of commited Giants players and internationals like Robinson- and I've not seen anything so far to change my mind about that.


This.

Re: The Stone age

Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:45 am
brearley84
jools wrote:
Think you are misremembering. He had a good 2015. He wasn't sought after when we signed him. - Gaskell at the time of signing at the end of 2016 had barely played a game for Bradford, rumours on their board was a) he was totally crocked, and b) he was refusing to play.
I liked Gaskell at saints, would have still liked to sign him from Salford- but he chose Bradford over us- when we did finally sign him He certainly wasnt worth paying more than we had ever paid the likes of commited Giants players and internationals like Robinson- and I've not seen anything so far to change my mind about that.


the deal will have been in place a long time before the actual signing was announced to the public.
Re: The Stone age

Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:55 am
jools
But not a season before brearley
Re: The Stone age

Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:57 am
Early Bath
Looks like a big row between Stones & Brough will culminate in one leaving pretty quickly and I just feel it wont be the Coach. Gary Carter in the `Sun` thinks it will be the Scottish Captain and pretty quickly too.

Re: The Stone age

Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:05 am
jools
Early Bath wrote:
Looks like a big row between Stones & Brough will culminate in one leaving pretty quickly and I just feel it wont be the Coach. Gary Carter in the `Sun` thinks it will be the Scottish Captain and pretty quickly too.


Yet all this is (made up?) news to his wife, and the club..... again....
Re: The Stone age

Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:08 am
Early Bath
I am merely the messenger Jools. I have no opinion on it either way except...............................you need a new Coach.

Re: The Stone age

Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:56 pm
Raaaaymond
The Sun? HAHAHAHAHA... the fake news experts.

c}