brearley84 wrote: gaskell at the time of signing was the most sought after player in the championship, he was outstanding and player of the year a few sl clubs were after him



we got him



then he had the injuries.... dont think the club could have predicted that

Think you are misremembering. He had a good 2015. He wasn't sought after when we signed him. - Gaskell at the time of signing at the end of 2016 had barely played a game for Bradford, rumours on their board was a) he was totally crocked, and b) he was refusing to play.I liked Gaskell at saints, would have still liked to sign him from Salford- but he chose Bradford over us- when we did finally sign him He certainly wasnt worth paying more than we had ever paid the likes of commited Giants players and internationals like Robinson- and I've not seen anything so far to change my mind about that.