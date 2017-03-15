40 year old giant wrote: if its true then we are still paying very average players top dollar was the same with mason . never seem to learn

I find some of the stuff quoted on here hard to believe, Not because i think people make stuff up necessarily but because i can't believe Mr Davy hasn't got a bit more wick in his lamp than we give him credit for. He may not have a life long background in League but he has had some 20 years and he can see as well as the rest of us the standard of our players , It's easy to say we never learn and it certainly looks that way, but i just can't believe he has got where he is at today by repeatedly making the same mistakes.The other side of that coin is that we appear to be a really really badly run club at all levels, He is the man, so you have no choice but to assume he is happy with that side of things. It's a bit of a strange situation in a sense, Mr Davy is extremely popular with the vast majority of the fans, ( including myself ) All recognize and are extremely grateful for what he has done for the Giants, and continues to do, On the other hand i would say just as many fans are baffled and disappointed with the running of the club.I don't think any of us know what goes on on the inside of the club, Some will know more than others I'm sure ( i know nothing ) but at the end of the day everything and everyone gets judged on results ( It's the way of the world ) on the field ,off the field the bottom line is results and with the lack of actual knowledge you judge what you see.So if we are paying silly money to Gaskell, Clough ,Hinchcliffe or anyone else there is only one man to blame, Just like Stone or Anderson before him will, and did get the blame for poor results on the field from a team he has picked, Mr Davy is responsible for the team he has picked to run his club. He certainly deserves better but he is in charge and nothing seems to change , so he must be happy with his team and nothing seems set to change anytime soon.