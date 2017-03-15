WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:56 pm
brearley84






GIANT DAZ wrote:
We're not just trying to improve our squad though it's the entire club that's re-building, whatever the problems are or were that Rick alluded to after only a few weeks in the job, will take more than just swapping a few players around to sort it.

And as for the bit about him not liking the players well i've spoke to a few players since Rick took over and everyone of them had good things to say about what he was trying to do so if that's the case things must have gone downhill rapidly.
What he doesn't like is people who do not work hard enough or want to be a part of what he wants to do, hence the people who have left the club since he took over.

When did our fans become like football fans where instant success is needed or we demand a new guy in charge ?


o brien and mason soon fell out of favour with stone, kick up the back side for those two... obrien injured now!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: The Stone age

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:16 am
GiantMisterE




jools wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Oh we aren't scaling down our wage bill. Gaskell is on more than most of the other players- on tonnes- more than some of our internationals have earned previously. Clough isn't being paid peanuts either.


How much?

Re: The Stone age

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:57 pm
golcargiant65




GiantMisterE wrote:
How much?


try around £100,000

Re: The Stone age

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:33 pm
40 year old giant




if its true then we are still paying very average players top dollar was the same with mason . never seem to learn

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:46 am
Jo Jumbuck




40 year old giant wrote:
if its true then we are still paying very average players top dollar was the same with mason . never seem to learn


I find some of the stuff quoted on here hard to believe, Not because i think people make stuff up necessarily but because i can't believe Mr Davy hasn't got a bit more wick in his lamp than we give him credit for. He may not have a life long background in League but he has had some 20 years and he can see as well as the rest of us the standard of our players , It's easy to say we never learn and it certainly looks that way, but i just can't believe he has got where he is at today by repeatedly making the same mistakes.

The other side of that coin is that we appear to be a really really badly run club at all levels, He is the man, so you have no choice but to assume he is happy with that side of things. It's a bit of a strange situation in a sense, Mr Davy is extremely popular with the vast majority of the fans, ( including myself ) All recognize and are extremely grateful for what he has done for the Giants, and continues to do, On the other hand i would say just as many fans are baffled and disappointed with the running of the club.

I don't think any of us know what goes on on the inside of the club, Some will know more than others I'm sure ( i know nothing ) but at the end of the day everything and everyone gets judged on results ( It's the way of the world ) on the field ,off the field the bottom line is results and with the lack of actual knowledge you judge what you see.
So if we are paying silly money to Gaskell, Clough ,Hinchcliffe or anyone else there is only one man to blame, Just like Stone or Anderson before him will, and did get the blame for poor results on the field from a team he has picked, Mr Davy is responsible for the team he has picked to run his club. He certainly deserves better but he is in charge and nothing seems to change , so he must be happy with his team and nothing seems set to change anytime soon.

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:02 am
brearley84






has rick stone been given enough time at the club with the cards hes been dealt ..takes time to get the team and things in place you want

still early yet under his tenure
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:18 am
Jo Jumbuck




brearley84 wrote:
has rick stone been given enough time at the club with the cards hes been dealt ..takes time to get the team and things in place you want

still early yet under his tenure


Personally i don't think he has and i have said so often enough, On the other hand i have a lot of sympathy with the opinion that we should be seeing more than we are. An instance of what i mean is, Everyone can see Brierley is doing nothing at all for the side as he is being played, So why continue with it, either play a style that suits his game or drop him, Waiting for him to develop a playmaking style is going to be a long project, You have to assume RS sees something.

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:40 pm
GiantMisterE




GiantMisterE wrote:
How much?

I suppose I was just trying to make a point that other than the player, his agent, the wages clerk and the management at the club no one will know how much any of them are on.

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:37 pm
hxgiant



Spot on posts. The club needs change from top downwards but as you say its Kens money he must think its being run well
c}