GIANT DAZ wrote:

We're not just trying to improve our squad though it's the entire club that's re-building, whatever the problems are or were that Rick alluded to after only a few weeks in the job, will take more than just swapping a few players around to sort it.



And as for the bit about him not liking the players well i've spoke to a few players since Rick took over and everyone of them had good things to say about what he was trying to do so if that's the case things must have gone downhill rapidly.

What he doesn't like is people who do not work hard enough or want to be a part of what he wants to do, hence the people who have left the club since he took over.



When did our fans become like football fans where instant success is needed or we demand a new guy in charge ?