Re: The Stone age

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:43 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6865
First 3 rounds looking okay,as in progress being made after last year.The amount of field position we had in the first 20 minutes against Salford we should have put early points on but, same old failings when it came to the attacking structure. Don't see how Stone can get blamed for that it's been the same problem for years,right back to when they got shot of Brett Hodgson.

Probably played worse against Wakefield, but toughed it out 2nd half.

When I saw the number of injuries and compounded by Gaskell pulling out I knew we would get tonked by HullFC so put that down to a set of unfortunate circumstances.

Last night yet again lot's of field position but came away with nothing on the board.

What does concern me is the field position has all come on the back of Seb & Ukuma's strong go forward.Dread to think how we would go if those two picked up long termers. The interchange forwards have still got it all to prove to the fans.What has Nathan Mason done to upset RS.Came off the bench late the other week and his metres per carry were as good as any.Maybe he doesn't trust him on d.

Someone says drop Broughy,NO WAY that should happen for mine. I would drop his half back partner until they can get him fully up to speed with the timings on the attacking structures,as well as the decision making.

Desperate times,and I would seriously give Hinchcliffe a shot at 7,I'm pretty sure he could play pivot on the attacking structures.Of course then it also relies on the timing of the FB chiming into the line,who has to be capable of drawing in the defenders before realising the ob's hopefully on the overlap.

Re: The Stone age

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:50 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7281
Of course stone can be blamed if there ARE no attacking structures. If we have all that possession and territory we need to be converting it into points. Leigh's coaching staff must have had their easiest week leading up to a game as all the defence had to do is mark their own man- no Dummy runners, no switch plays, no fullback running round the back, nothing creating space. The only "move" we make is the short inside pass from brough - which never comes off. It's the coaching staff who coach the structures....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: The Stone age

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:17 pm
Iggy79
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 641
brearley84 wrote:
no it wasnt as bad , we bossed most departments apart from one that mattered most ..scoring tries

leigh scored on their first attack!!! 2nd try was abit dodgy


You really didn't boss most areas. Both sides made a load of handling errors. Ikahihifo and Taai couldn't play their usual game because of our defence. You didn't look like scoring all night, and we didn't look like conceding.

Nothing wrong with the 2nd try, as pictures prove the ball was grounded

Ref gave dodgy decisions both ways. The better team won, albeit the game was much closer than the score line suggests

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:27 pm
raceman
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 667
Location: Huddersfield
Sounds like the Stone Age has really caused a few problems within the club. Heard this 2 weeks ago but wanted more evidence as found the claims unreal. I've now heard from 3 different sources that Stone does not like any of the English players we have at the Giants and wants a team full of Aussies. This has not gone down well with the players who are now not wanting to play for him. Could this explain our below par performances? Anyway like I said, I did not want to put that on here until I could confirm from more sources.
If this really is the case I don't care what kind of a reputation he comes with, I would personally buy him a plane ticket home tomorrow. If he doesn't like the English players he can do one right now and disappear back to Oz.
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:24 pm
Vegas Giant

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2008 8:16 am
Posts: 31
Remain to be convinced about Mr Stone.
There has been very little of the promised improvement and that only in the area of conditioning with the conditioner responsible now gone.
Whilst other teams have improved their squads, we're going in the opposite direction - seemingly.
It looks clear that we our down-scaling our wage-bill and ultimately, without the improvement we needed from last season, that can only mean one thing be it this season or one coming over the horizon soon.
Not enjoying watching the Giants at all at the moment and it would seem like I'm not on my own.

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:53 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7281
[youtube][/youtube]
Vegas Giant wrote:
Remain to be convinced about Mr Stone.
There has been very little of the promised improvement and that only in the area of conditioning with the conditioner responsible now gone.
Whilst other teams have improved their squads, we're going in the opposite direction - seemingly.
It looks clear that we our down-scaling our wage-bill and ultimately, without the improvement we needed from last season, that can only mean one thing be it this season or one coming over the horizon soon.
Not enjoying watching the Giants at all at the moment and it would seem like I'm not on my own.


Oh we aren't scaling down our wage bill. Gaskell is on more than most of the other players- on tonnes- more than some of our internationals have earned previously. Clough isn't being paid peanuts either.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:54 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7281
raceman wrote:
Sounds like the Stone Age has really caused a few problems within the club. Heard this 2 weeks ago but wanted more evidence as found the claims unreal. I've now heard from 3 different sources that Stone does not like any of the English players we have at the Giants and wants a team full of Aussies. This has not gone down well with the players who are now not wanting to play for him. Could this explain our below par performances? Anyway like I said, I did not want to put that on here until I could confirm from more sources.
If this really is the case I don't care what kind of a reputation he comes with, I would personally buy him a plane ticket home tomorrow. If he doesn't like the English players he can do one right now and disappear back to Oz.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:01 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14553
Location: Overlooking the Canal
We're not just trying to improve our squad though it's the entire club that's re-building, whatever the problems are or were that Rick alluded to after only a few weeks in the job, will take more than just swapping a few players around to sort it.

And as for the bit about him not liking the players well i've spoke to a few players since Rick took over and everyone of them had good things to say about what he was trying to do so if that's the case things must have gone downhill rapidly.
What he doesn't like is people who do not work hard enough or want to be a part of what he wants to do, hence the people who have left the club since he took over.

When did our fans become like football fans where instant success is needed or we demand a new guy in charge ?
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:20 pm
Durham Giant
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11250
Location: Durham
jools wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Oh we aren't scaling down our wage bill. Gaskell is on more than most of the other players- on tonnes- more than some of our internationals have earned previously. Clough isn't being paid peanuts either.



No idea if this is true but it would not surprise me. The sheer incompetence at the club re recruitment and staffing etc is of no surprise to me.
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:32 pm
AntonyGiant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 455
To be fair most fans I have spoken to don't expect instant success, they just expect a decent standered of defence and to at least watch us do the basics right, Which isn't happening right now.
We know they can do it. Some are international standered but for whatever reason we can't put it together on match day. It isn't just Rick's fault. The players are to blame IF they aren't doing what he has asked. If that's the case then he needs to do what he is payed to do and get them to do it. He might need a couple of seasons to get them where he wants them to be, but basic rugby skills is expected surely.

I hope to god they are backing him and each other... if everyone isn't on the same page then it will fall apart.
