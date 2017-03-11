First 3 rounds looking okay,as in progress being made after last year.The amount of field position we had in the first 20 minutes against Salford we should have put early points on but, same old failings when it came to the attacking structure. Don't see how Stone can get blamed for that it's been the same problem for years,right back to when they got shot of Brett Hodgson.



Probably played worse against Wakefield, but toughed it out 2nd half.



When I saw the number of injuries and compounded by Gaskell pulling out I knew we would get tonked by HullFC so put that down to a set of unfortunate circumstances.



Last night yet again lot's of field position but came away with nothing on the board.



What does concern me is the field position has all come on the back of Seb & Ukuma's strong go forward.Dread to think how we would go if those two picked up long termers. The interchange forwards have still got it all to prove to the fans.What has Nathan Mason done to upset RS.Came off the bench late the other week and his metres per carry were as good as any.Maybe he doesn't trust him on d.



Someone says drop Broughy,NO WAY that should happen for mine. I would drop his half back partner until they can get him fully up to speed with the timings on the attacking structures,as well as the decision making.



Desperate times,and I would seriously give Hinchcliffe a shot at 7,I'm pretty sure he could play pivot on the attacking structures.Of course then it also relies on the timing of the FB chiming into the line,who has to be capable of drawing in the defenders before realising the ob's hopefully on the overlap.