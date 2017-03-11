WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Stone age

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:43 pm
First 3 rounds looking okay,as in progress being made after last year.The amount of field position we had in the first 20 minutes against Salford we should have put early points on but, same old failings when it came to the attacking structure. Don't see how Stone can get blamed for that it's been the same problem for years,right back to when they got shot of Brett Hodgson.

Probably played worse against Wakefield, but toughed it out 2nd half.

When I saw the number of injuries and compounded by Gaskell pulling out I knew we would get tonked by HullFC so put that down to a set of unfortunate circumstances.

Last night yet again lot's of field position but came away with nothing on the board.

What does concern me is the field position has all come on the back of Seb & Ukuma's strong go forward.Dread to think how we would go if those two picked up long termers. The interchange forwards have still got it all to prove to the fans.What has Nathan Mason done to upset RS.Came off the bench late the other week and his metres per carry were as good as any.Maybe he doesn't trust him on d.

Someone says drop Broughy,NO WAY that should happen for mine. I would drop his half back partner until they can get him fully up to speed with the timings on the attacking structures,as well as the decision making.

Desperate times,and I would seriously give Hinchcliffe a shot at 7,I'm pretty sure he could play pivot on the attacking structures.Of course then it also relies on the timing of the FB chiming into the line,who has to be capable of drawing in the defenders before realising the ob's hopefully on the overlap.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:50 pm
Of course stone can be blamed if there ARE no attacking structures. If we have all that possession and territory we need to be converting it into points. Leigh's coaching staff must have had their easiest week leading up to a game as all the defence had to do is mark their own man- no Dummy runners, no switch plays, no fullback running round the back, nothing creating space. The only "move" we make is the short inside pass from brough - which never comes off. It's the coaching staff who coach the structures....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:17 pm
brearley84 wrote:
no it wasnt as bad , we bossed most departments apart from one that mattered most ..scoring tries

leigh scored on their first attack!!! 2nd try was abit dodgy


You really didn't boss most areas. Both sides made a load of handling errors. Ikahihifo and Taai couldn't play their usual game because of our defence. You didn't look like scoring all night, and we didn't look like conceding.

Nothing wrong with the 2nd try, as pictures prove the ball was grounded

Ref gave dodgy decisions both ways. The better team won, albeit the game was much closer than the score line suggests
c}