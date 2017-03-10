WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Stone age

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk The Stone age

 
Post a reply

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:36 pm
40 year old giant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 280
can rick stone get into the million pound game gave them the bennfit after wakey game . but now looks shoot

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:46 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 946
hxgiant wrote:
People on here soon change their spots , when dire recruitment and a chief exec not fit for purpose were highlighted in the off season , bottom 4 is a given can Rick Stone keep us out of the MPG ?


I have been saying all along, He needs time, he needs time, but it's hard to disagree with a lot of the comments on here. He doesn't appear to be making any headway at all, and the worst thing is there doesn't seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel,

We look a very mediocre team at best, who look like they are just there to get paid, and some of these players we are stuck with for a long time. I'm sure it's not that simple, but it sure looks that way.

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:55 pm
hudders789 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 280
Location: Here
I commented at a similar time last year and called for andersons head and got laughed at by the regulars on this site i.e jools and co, and i was right in what i said in the end as i have just double checked my post! so please feel free to do the same again! Im not calling for rick stones head yet!! but my observations so far are.....Ryan Brierley is never a superleage scrumhalf. We risked players who were not 100% tonight just to try and win what we obviously consider to be make or brake against the newly promoted team! Our attack is still woeful even under a new coach with a FULL off season to improve it, and i reckon our defense is a tad worse as it stands! where is the next 2 points coming from? shoot me down if we win our next 2 or 3 games but i somehow doubt it!
Image

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:59 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5716
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Can't believe you loaned out Jamie Ellis....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:16 pm
Giantbyname Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Mar 30, 2016 8:20 am
Posts: 12
A full pre-season to put things right, a full pre-season to sign even half decent players who would show some desire, a full pre-season to bring in decent attacking structures, a full pre-season to clear out some dead wood.

Instead we are looking like the nightmare never ended, same tactics, same lack of desire, very poor recruitment even if we only credit him with Shambles Wakeman. Some dead wood was shipped out to be fair, but suddenly they look like solid, decent players when in a well coached team, and there is the problem....

He is the head coach, he is in charge of this garbage. He must take responsibility. His decisions are appalling. He is employed to get the most from his employees (the players), much like other people in other professions. He isn't doing that, and has had 6 months to plan, organise and implement his ideas and show at least some signs of improvement through these. Again he has failed to do so.

We need to learn from last year's near-disastrous indecision at board level and act in the next 4 weeks, as a certain other chief exec has promised to do. Getting to the end of august and acting then is not good enough and the damage to the team and their confidence and morale will be beyond repair.

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:23 pm
Giantbyname Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Mar 30, 2016 8:20 am
Posts: 12
Budgiezilla wrote:
Can't believe you loaned out Jamie Ellis....

Can't believe we ever signed Jamie Ellis!

Re: The Stone age

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:18 am
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 147
Ken won't get rid, with baloo board wanted him gone long time before he did but ken wanted to be loyal, stone safe regardless and players safe too, tjewlos remit is too reduce debt
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, Baron Greenback, Cripesginger, devoniangiant, djhudds, Durham Giant, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], invmatt, jools, mh, Run leroy , run !, smokinjoe, Trojan Horse, willo109 and 236 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,1851,74475,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}