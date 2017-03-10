A full pre-season to put things right, a full pre-season to sign even half decent players who would show some desire, a full pre-season to bring in decent attacking structures, a full pre-season to clear out some dead wood.



Instead we are looking like the nightmare never ended, same tactics, same lack of desire, very poor recruitment even if we only credit him with Shambles Wakeman. Some dead wood was shipped out to be fair, but suddenly they look like solid, decent players when in a well coached team, and there is the problem....



He is the head coach, he is in charge of this garbage. He must take responsibility. His decisions are appalling. He is employed to get the most from his employees (the players), much like other people in other professions. He isn't doing that, and has had 6 months to plan, organise and implement his ideas and show at least some signs of improvement through these. Again he has failed to do so.



We need to learn from last year's near-disastrous indecision at board level and act in the next 4 weeks, as a certain other chief exec has promised to do. Getting to the end of august and acting then is not good enough and the damage to the team and their confidence and morale will be beyond repair.