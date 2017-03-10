WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:23 pm
AntonyGiant
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Exactly this, already people are questioning him cos we aren't challenging at the top yet, that's not what his appointment was about - it was to rebuild the whole club from top to bottom, this cannot be done in 1 pre-season !!!


I'm questioning him but it certainly isn't because we aren't challenging at the top. I've never had such high expectations in any season. The league is getting closer.

The reason I question him is because our attack is boring and our defence stands still.
I pay to watch entertainment, not watch us win lose or draw.
I don't understand his two season comments. You seem more knowledgeable about why he was signed, so please tell me what he aims to achieve in two seasons?
Nathan Brown had less time than him to turn us into a fantastic team to watch.
I think personally he is just giving himself a season long excuse.
Our Players (some who were part of our league leaders season) aren't playing there best rugby, they seem to be on a leash, and I think it's down to Stones tactics.

Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:32 pm
GiantJake1988
jools wrote:
Well going by that first half I can't see that he's put any attacking structures in place. All the territory, all the possession and 12-0 down.
Hope they get a rocket up their bum at half time!


No point getting frustrated. We just need to accept we are a poor team and will be bottom or there about come season end.

Think a chant of were S*** and we know we are, were s*** is due next week at Wigan.

Attack is worst in the league by a country mile. Panic every time and make stupid decisions.

Extremely worried for the coming weeks - think we will get 50 points + put past us against Wigan and Cas no matter who we have on the field.

Is Cudjoe really the answer for captain?

Utterly embarrassing.

Embarrassing recruitment over last few seasons. Club in utter turmoil.

Injuries no excuse.
Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:42 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Well no rocket.
I really can't see what stone has brought to our side apart from a poor out of condition prop who looks more disinterested than the rest.
Leigh had desire in spades. We had little - they beat us out of pure desire to win not from any great skill or creativity.
All that possession and no points shows - We can't create a fart-
so those that think he's so great eh, daz/brearley please give me the evidence of what coaching is he actually doing- cause it's not defence- and it's certainly not attack. Don't give me that "rebuilding" rubbish niether cause he's been here long enough to put in some attacking structure- but I can't see any. Being a nice honest guy isn't enough.
Re: The Stone age

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:44 pm
40 year old giant
looks like a re run of last season after winning against wakey instead of going forward we going backwards. who is coaching are attack should go if its thorman or stone it looks just poop
