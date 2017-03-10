GIANT DAZ wrote: Exactly this, already people are questioning him cos we aren't challenging at the top yet, that's not what his appointment was about - it was to rebuild the whole club from top to bottom, this cannot be done in 1 pre-season !!!

I'm questioning him but it certainly isn't because we aren't challenging at the top. I've never had such high expectations in any season. The league is getting closer.The reason I question him is because our attack is boring and our defence stands still.I pay to watch entertainment, not watch us win lose or draw.I don't understand his two season comments. You seem more knowledgeable about why he was signed, so please tell me what he aims to achieve in two seasons?Nathan Brown had less time than him to turn us into a fantastic team to watch.I think personally he is just giving himself a season long excuse.Our Players (some who were part of our league leaders season) aren't playing there best rugby, they seem to be on a leash, and I think it's down to Stones tactics.