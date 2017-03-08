WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Stone age

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk The Stone age

 
Post a reply

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:50 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14528
Location: Overlooking the Canal
All but the 1st 2 Bradford signings were made by Rick, Fergy was signed by him after the 4 nations.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:25 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7251
That's funny cause it was common knowledge he'd signed before Stone did!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:34 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14528
Location: Overlooking the Canal
jools wrote:
That's funny cause it was common knowledge he'd signed before Stone did!


He had, then Rick managed to offload him but saw him in the 4 nations and liked what he saw so 're,re-signed' him.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:42 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7251
just lol.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:50 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14528
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Well Rick was honest enough to admit what happened so fair play to him.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:09 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7251
So he didn't want him, tried to offload him then saw him play three times and thought oh ok I'll change my mind. That's one way to get a player playing for you.....


Nathan brown for all his faults took the Giants from 10th to 3rd and the final of the challenge cup in his first season. Stone has had a preseason and enough time at the end of last season to get to know his squad- injuries apart they should now be playing his way.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: The Stone age

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:18 am
AntonyGiant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 444
I'm very unsure about him at the moment but with the pressures of last year, injuries and generally our drop away from being a top 4 team so quickly it's hard to ignore the negatives.

I'm not a fan of our attacking style and certainly unhappy with our defensive line speed which seems to be the stand still tactic.
Are we just playing safe and trying to win on percentages rather than just out score the opposition and play 'entertaining' rugby... I don't know?
We have class players who seem to be holding back.

I miss the Nathan Brown era. Teams play us they get battered, bruised and shed loads of knocks.
We end the games with energy to spare.
We throw it about fast and run amazing lines.

I know it's over and this is the Stone Age but nothing I witness now suggests that in 2-3 years time we will be any better.

I'll continue to support whoever is in charge. I always have.

Re: The Stone age

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:37 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12326
Location: Huddersfield
i like stone, very honest and straight talking and he saw alot of issues with the playing group/style/staff and sorted it out during the off season.

but the stone age is also a rebuilding one for the giants dont forget.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Code13, Frankiefartown, hedgehog, mh, rounding92 and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,0621,94675,8234,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
28-24
CANTERBURY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}