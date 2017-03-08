I'm very unsure about him at the moment but with the pressures of last year, injuries and generally our drop away from being a top 4 team so quickly it's hard to ignore the negatives.



I'm not a fan of our attacking style and certainly unhappy with our defensive line speed which seems to be the stand still tactic.

Are we just playing safe and trying to win on percentages rather than just out score the opposition and play 'entertaining' rugby... I don't know?

We have class players who seem to be holding back.



I miss the Nathan Brown era. Teams play us they get battered, bruised and shed loads of knocks.

We end the games with energy to spare.

We throw it about fast and run amazing lines.



I know it's over and this is the Stone Age but nothing I witness now suggests that in 2-3 years time we will be any better.



I'll continue to support whoever is in charge. I always have.