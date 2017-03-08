Happy with him, love listening to him talk as he speaks like a fan and not off a club given script.

He knows where, who and what are/were the problems and has made it clear things are going to change, he's been totally honest on things like why certain players left, his opinion on previous regimes etc and although some want instant success he said it would take him at least 2/3 gill years to clear the mess from before and get the club how he wants it. I'm 100% behind him, and although I want us to win every game too I understand that isn't possible, I am happy to lose a few, not win trophies etc while he does his job if we reap the benefits in the future.



Sometimes it's about looking at the bigger picture, the future, rather than the here and now.

Recruitment wise he is limited as is every coach wee have as we simply don't have the finances to attract world class stars, and it won't help as long as people choose not to go and help out in this department.



For Rick to be successful and improve this club we need to be patient, fans and board alike.



I like Rick and I'm more than happy to see where we are in 2/3 years as I genuinely believe he will do a great job here having met the bloke a few times and chatted to him.