Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:34 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7245
What are your thoughts on our new coach so far?

And does anyone know what position he played as I can't seem to find any reference to it anywhere.
Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:50 am
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30900
Location: Gods Own County
Hard to say really, he doesn't make excuses, he got handed a tough gig and he seems to be slowly getting things on track

I'm massively more confident this year than last

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:35 am
Chetnik
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 293
I'm happy with him so far... My main issue is that everytime recruitment is mentioned to him he always brings up the salary cap and says that he's not sure if they have any room on it... He is obviously having to work with an extremely tight budget which to ke is very concerning for the club and shows a clear lack of ambition. Let's be honest, chucking money about doesn't work, koukash proved that. But this is professional sport, you need to find the right balance. Anyway, went slightly off topic, but what I'm saying is Rick must feel extremely limited with what he can work with. We 100% need a virtually fully fit team to be able to compete this year.
Crazy to think not long ago we were signing players like O'Donnell, faaologo, hodgson. Although we probably didn't get value for money out of faaologo and O'Donnell. But at least it shows ambition and gets the fans excited.

Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:49 am
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14521
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Happy with him, love listening to him talk as he speaks like a fan and not off a club given script.
He knows where, who and what are/were the problems and has made it clear things are going to change, he's been totally honest on things like why certain players left, his opinion on previous regimes etc and although some want instant success he said it would take him at least 2/3 gill years to clear the mess from before and get the club how he wants it. I'm 100% behind him, and although I want us to win every game too I understand that isn't possible, I am happy to lose a few, not win trophies etc while he does his job if we reap the benefits in the future.

Sometimes it's about looking at the bigger picture, the future, rather than the here and now.
Recruitment wise he is limited as is every coach wee have as we simply don't have the finances to attract world class stars, and it won't help as long as people choose not to go and help out in this department.

For Rick to be successful and improve this club we need to be patient, fans and board alike.

I like Rick and I'm more than happy to see where we are in 2/3 years as I genuinely believe he will do a great job here having met the bloke a few times and chatted to him.
Re: The Stone age

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:03 am
HuddsRL5
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 970
Still very early days for Rick yet. I like his style and think he will improve us. My only concerns is our control of the ruck. We don't seem to be able to win the wrestle and control the ruck. I think this is why we are giving away metres and penalties. And ultimately why we are more tired and are dropping balls. I think our style of play is ok and if we start to control the speed of the game l with the majority of our first team back we should be able to push for top 8.

