May be a bit weakened this weekend !!
Steve Scott (Fryston) Banned from Rugby League at all levels until June 30th.
Sean Gee (Fryston) Banned from Rugby League at all levels until May 2nd.
Andy Speake (Fryston) 4-match ban.
Ben Strong (Fryston) 2 match suspension
Craig Jones (Fryston)1 match suspension
Jack Lee (Fryston) – 1 match suspension
Naughty boys !!
Steve Scott (Fryston) Banned from Rugby League at all levels until June 30th.
Sean Gee (Fryston) Banned from Rugby League at all levels until May 2nd.
Andy Speake (Fryston) 4-match ban.
Ben Strong (Fryston) 2 match suspension
Craig Jones (Fryston)1 match suspension
Jack Lee (Fryston) – 1 match suspension
Naughty boys !!