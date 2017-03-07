Hi Everyone
Sorry for bombarding the forum recently. We have set up a new Wigan Rugby Podcast to run along the new blog.
It is still very rough but the episode, looking ahead to the Warrington game is now available to listen online at https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/07/wigan-rugby-blog-podcast/
You can subscribe on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/wigan-rugby-blog/id1211404230?mt=2 (the feed to get the new one to iTunes takes a little longer than the online version above).
The first full-length one is still a bit ropey at the moment while we play about with studio settings on the laptop etc but I hope you can support it and subscribe via iTunes. The main point is that we want other fans to participate if the want to, whether that be via writing articles, contributing to the podcast (just send an mp3 talking about a topic or we can record it on Skype) - any participation is most welcome.
Any ideas, suggestions or questions, you can email us at wigan@wiganrugby.blog
Sorry for bombarding the forum recently. We have set up a new Wigan Rugby Podcast to run along the new blog.
It is still very rough but the episode, looking ahead to the Warrington game is now available to listen online at https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/07/wigan-rugby-blog-podcast/
You can subscribe on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/wigan-rugby-blog/id1211404230?mt=2 (the feed to get the new one to iTunes takes a little longer than the online version above).
The first full-length one is still a bit ropey at the moment while we play about with studio settings on the laptop etc but I hope you can support it and subscribe via iTunes. The main point is that we want other fans to participate if the want to, whether that be via writing articles, contributing to the podcast (just send an mp3 talking about a topic or we can record it on Skype) - any participation is most welcome.
Any ideas, suggestions or questions, you can email us at wigan@wiganrugby.blog