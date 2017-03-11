Even at 12-0 and us seemingly still unable to complete a set I was enjoying the game more than any other this season.



Well, except for Campbell, that level of inconsistency was always going to lead to a few rumbles.



When we beat Hudds in the 8's I thought they were particularly grubby but last night was up a notch, especially their 15. Not that we were innocent, Gaz needs to tackle lower.



I think the defensive performance galvanised the team as the match went on and when Hansen touched just inside right in front of me for the 3rd that really did lift the team in general and things seemed to click.



Drinkwater's kicking still a tad suspect and has an air of panic about it but I was very please with the interplay as the match went on, especially between Hoppy and Higham.



Was tickled by Crooks trying to, well it seemed sarcastically quiet down the North Stand after the first bit of biff and full marks to the Giants Conga and also to Brierley for acknowledging as he was the last off the pitch.



Personally think the scoreline was a tad flattering to us but the defense deserved the shut-out. A great response off the back of the Wigan result and I'm thinking the next two fixtures will be quite critical the way the league is already shaping up.



Well done lads.