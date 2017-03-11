WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield (Home)

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:47 am
Red City Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 18, 2014 6:20 am
Posts: 35
I'm sure Riddy will get a game soon, it was evident from the first match that he wasn't fit enough and possibly carrying a knock, Reynolds has started off really well and will not give up his place lightly.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:00 pm
Brian Wood
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 07, 2009 4:08 pm
Posts: 108
WWatching him warming up before the match he looked a lot trimmer. I'm sure he'll be fit and ready to do a good job when needed. We'll probably need or miss his goal kicking at some stage this season.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:26 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5028
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Brian Wood wrote:
WWatching him warming up before the match he looked a lot trimmer. I'm sure he'll be fit and ready to do a good job when needed. We'll probably need or miss his goal kicking at some stage this season.


Well Reynolds may be heading for a ban as he was put on report if I remember correctly - up to Ridyard to keep the spot if he gets the opportunity
Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:13 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2218
Location: LEYTH
Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:44 pm
Deeeekos
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 122
Even at 12-0 and us seemingly still unable to complete a set I was enjoying the game more than any other this season.

Well, except for Campbell, that level of inconsistency was always going to lead to a few rumbles.

When we beat Hudds in the 8's I thought they were particularly grubby but last night was up a notch, especially their 15. Not that we were innocent, Gaz needs to tackle lower.

I think the defensive performance galvanised the team as the match went on and when Hansen touched just inside right in front of me for the 3rd that really did lift the team in general and things seemed to click.

Drinkwater's kicking still a tad suspect and has an air of panic about it but I was very please with the interplay as the match went on, especially between Hoppy and Higham.

Was tickled by Crooks trying to, well it seemed sarcastically quiet down the North Stand after the first bit of biff and full marks to the Giants Conga and also to Brierley for acknowledging as he was the last off the pitch.

Personally think the scoreline was a tad flattering to us but the defense deserved the shut-out. A great response off the back of the Wigan result and I'm thinking the next two fixtures will be quite critical the way the league is already shaping up.

Well done lads.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:49 pm
MadDogg
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6598
Location: The Mighty Wigan
From watching him in the 2nd half of last year and the start of this, Higham looks to be playing the best rugby of his career.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:04 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1442
Location: In't Tap Room
To nil a SL team in only our 5th SL game is a tremendous achievement. To nil a team, first and foremost you need to have a great team spirit in the camp and that being evident is most pleasing aspect for me.

I know Harrison Hansen was named MOM and deservedly so but I thought young Gareth Hock was superb all night. He looks like he is enjoying life again in the top tier and that only bodes well.

Do you know who has impressed me also in the past couple of games? Young Lachlan Burr. You can see why this lad has played countless first grade NRL games. He is a big unit with great defence. Our last try was a result of Burrs offload. He is only gping to get better the more he plays.

Oh and young Ridders has lost over a stone in weight since Castleford away. He is good to go which is interesting as Drinkwater has looked unusually out of sorts for the past couple of games to me.
c}