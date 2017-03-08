TV BOY wrote:
Like Harold says you have a safe journey over. I hope you bring as many as you did for the 8's last year but I fear you won't.
Anyway when you come try and make some noise so the atmosphere is good. Without a drum please. A nice sax would be good or a trombone. Have you got anyone who can play the triangle or a recorder? That would be lovely.
Get over here, have a pint, enjoy the game and get home safe.
Having lost that is.
We always make noise away from home and i doubt there will be a drum that's reserved for home games thank the lord, not sure on the trumpet or not but our usual piece of percussion will be there, we aren't known as the 'cowbell army' for nothing
I certainly won't be coming expecting 2 points that's for sure, you've a decent team and we are nowhere near full strength but i will try and enjpy myself !