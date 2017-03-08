WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:35 pm
TV BOY wrote:
What do the away team get from the total gate Keith.






that's all they get in cup games it's different it's a split gate
Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:39 pm
Unless it is a shared gate the away team will keep 50% of their away ticket sales provided they are bought from the away fans club.ie for 2018.

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:42 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I hope the Huddersfield supporters making the journey over have a safe trip and an enjoyable evening.

The new rules on the away clubs keeping 50 % of the ticket sales at their ticket offices in 2018 could result in Huddersfield being one of the big losers fron that incentive sadly. It will be interesting what the final numbers will look like for us as well. Especially if the season does not pan out as intended.


How did the season intend to pan out Harold??, my expectation was always bottom 4 and Dereks was to stay in SL even if it meant the MPG
Think we've started the season very well TBH- big game for both teams this on Friday
Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:06 pm
TV BOY wrote:
Like Harold says you have a safe journey over. I hope you bring as many as you did for the 8's last year but I fear you won't.
Anyway when you come try and make some noise so the atmosphere is good. Without a drum please. A nice sax would be good or a trombone. Have you got anyone who can play the triangle or a recorder? That would be lovely.
Get over here, have a pint, enjoy the game and get home safe.
Having lost that is. :ROCKS:


We always make noise away from home and i doubt there will be a drum that's reserved for home games thank the lord, not sure on the trumpet or not but our usual piece of percussion will be there, we aren't known as the 'cowbell army' for nothing ;)

I certainly won't be coming expecting 2 points that's for sure, you've a decent team and we are nowhere near full strength but i will try and enjpy myself !
Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:18 pm
frank1 wrote:
Unless it is a shared gate the away team will keep 50% of their away ticket sales provided they are bought from the away fans club.ie for 2018.


Isn't it 25% Frank?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:24 pm
It is this season
