Another week, another big game to look forward to.

Huddersfield will be trying to correct the wrongs of last week (as will we)but no doubt use the play off defeat as a bit of motivation as well.

For us this is our toughest test todate as it's a club we've beaten recently so a chance for complacency to creep in on the terraces.

We need to back the lads totally in this and not waste time motivating Brierley by giving him the bird in the game ,boo him at the start/end if your still rankled by his (agents) money motivated tricks but OUR players will need the backing on Friday so let's support the lads who want to play for us and create another bouncing atmosphere.

Sounds like we've a few returning players in contention for a spot and not heard of any injuries from Fri (which makes a change) so a good squad to pick from.

Looking forward to it.