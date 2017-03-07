WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield (Home)

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Huddersfield (Home)

 
Post a reply

Huddersfield (Home)

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:23 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4834
Location: At the seaside
Another week, another big game to look forward to.
Huddersfield will be trying to correct the wrongs of last week (as will we)but no doubt use the play off defeat as a bit of motivation as well.
For us this is our toughest test todate as it's a club we've beaten recently so a chance for complacency to creep in on the terraces.
We need to back the lads totally in this and not waste time motivating Brierley by giving him the bird in the game ,boo him at the start/end if your still rankled by his (agents) money motivated tricks but OUR players will need the backing on Friday so let's support the lads who want to play for us and create another bouncing atmosphere.
Sounds like we've a few returning players in contention for a spot and not heard of any injuries from Fri (which makes a change) so a good squad to pick from.
Looking forward to it.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:27 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2342
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Looking forward to it. Especially looking forward to the lads attacking down their right hand side again after last season. It will be even easier now that Brierley defends on their right hand edge as well! Drinkys double pump will have him shooting out of the line everŷ time. :-)
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:33 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2342
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Danny Brough has been playing with a groin tear that Hudds have tried to keep under wraps. The players need to be "legally" targeting that to keep him quiet. Everything that Hudds do goes through him.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:57 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5701
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
I imagine the 150 travelling Huddersfield fans are looking forward to the game also.....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:00 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14522
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Budgiezilla wrote:
I imagine the 150 travelling Huddersfield fans are looking forward to the game also.....


Yes of course we are, we much prefer away games.


I realise you were having a laugh/dig at our numbers, thing is we know we have poor numbers and most of us don't even bother trying to defend it anymore so it's not as if you've placed a bit f bait.

The digs at our crowd ran out of fashion the last time Leigh were in super league !

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:45 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15846
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
It's the ones who do that get the stick for the ones who don't so enjoy Daz, more of you is good for the game and your club

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:40 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1439
Location: In't Tap Room
I hope the Huddersfield supporters making the journey over have a safe trip and an enjoyable evening.

The new rules on the away clubs keeping 50 % of the ticket sales at their ticket offices in 2018 could result in Huddersfield being one of the big losers fron that incentive sadly. It will be interesting what the final numbers will look like for us as well. Especially if the season does not pan out as intended.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:10 pm
TV BOY User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7602
Location: Bramhall
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Yes of course we are, we much prefer away games.


I realise you were having a laugh/dig at our numbers, thing is we know we have poor numbers and most of us don't even bother trying to defend it anymore so it's not as if you've placed a bit f bait.

The digs at our crowd ran out of fashion the last time Leigh were in super league !


Like Harold says you have a safe journey over. I hope you bring as many as you did for the 8's last year but I fear you won't.
Anyway when you come try and make some noise so the atmosphere is good. Without a drum please. A nice sax would be good or a trombone. Have you got anyone who can play the triangle or a recorder? That would be lovely.
Get over here, have a pint, enjoy the game and get home safe.
Having lost that is. :ROCKS:
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:14 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5093
Location: lowton
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I hope the Huddersfield supporters making the journey over have a safe trip and an enjoyable evening.

The new rules on the away clubs keeping 50 % of the ticket sales at their ticket offices in 2018 could result in Huddersfield being one of the big losers fron that incentive sadly. It will be interesting what the final numbers will look like for us as well. Especially if the season does not pan out as intended.



hello harold considering they only got 5% of ticket sales before ,the away team can't lose it's the home team who lose to compensate the away team i think
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:16 pm
TV BOY User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7602
Location: Bramhall
mr. chairman wrote:
hello harold considering they only got 5% of ticket sales before ,the away team can't lose it's the home team who lose to compensate the away team i think


What do the away team get from the total gate Keith.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CHEADLE LEYTHER, ColD, eddywalls, glow, gunners guns13, Harold Rigby Jnr, Iggy79, mh, never a dull moment, TV BOY and 245 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,7532,05075,8234,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}