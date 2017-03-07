WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield (Home)

Huddersfield (Home)

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:23 pm
JENKY
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4834
Location: At the seaside
Another week, another big game to look forward to.
Huddersfield will be trying to correct the wrongs of last week (as will we)but no doubt use the play off defeat as a bit of motivation as well.
For us this is our toughest test todate as it's a club we've beaten recently so a chance for complacency to creep in on the terraces.
We need to back the lads totally in this and not waste time motivating Brierley by giving him the bird in the game ,boo him at the start/end if your still rankled by his (agents) money motivated tricks but OUR players will need the backing on Friday so let's support the lads who want to play for us and create another bouncing atmosphere.
Sounds like we've a few returning players in contention for a spot and not heard of any injuries from Fri (which makes a change) so a good squad to pick from.
Looking forward to it.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:27 pm
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2342
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Looking forward to it. Especially looking forward to the lads attacking down their right hand side again after last season. It will be even easier now that Brierley defends on their right hand edge as well! Drinkys double pump will have him shooting out of the line everŷ time. :-)
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Huddersfield (Home)

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:33 pm
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2342
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Danny Brough has been playing with a groin tear that Hudds have tried to keep under wraps. The players need to be "legally" targeting that to keep him quiet. Everything that Hudds do goes through him.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

