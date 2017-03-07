WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should we charge more?

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:27 am
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7243
Just been to buy my Leigh tickets. They were £23. Wigan are charging £24.
We are charging away fans £21. Should we be charging away fans more? We have good facilities and yet charge less than some clubs who have awful facilities for away fans. (I don't count Wigan and Leigh in that- but our facilities are equal to theirs). Hull charge more for away fans than they do their home fans.
I believe we now give 25% of advance tickets bought by away fans so should we be cashing in on this. Away fans will probably decide to go to an away match with price not high on their agenda for that choice. I doubt an extra 2-3 quid will change their minds.
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:18 am
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 941
[quote="jools"]Just been to buy my Leigh tickets. They were £23. Wigan are charging £24.
We are charging away fans £21. Should we be charging away fans more? We have good facilities and yet charge less than some clubs who have awful facilities for away fans. (I don't count Wigan and Leigh in that- but our facilities are equal to theirs). Hull charge more for away fans than they do their home fans.
I believe we now get 25% of advance tickets bought by away fans so should we be cashing in on this. Away fans will probably decide to go to an away match with price not high on their agenda for that choice. I doubt an extra 2-3 quid will change their minds.[/q

I get all that jools and i agree with much of it, The problem is that with Rugby league being such a poorly supported sport you have to wonder if charging more per game is going to help, As you say people who make their mind up to go to a game would pay a couple of quid extra, but that is at clubs with a decent fan base for the most part . As you know at Huddersfield they don't turn out for home games at half price in any numbers so there is no reason to suppose they would go in any greater numbers to away games if those tickets were half price.

I know you are referring to away fans coming to us but i think it may be a case of losing on the swings etc, I have the opinion that people go to away games if they think they are going to win, That's not the case with everyone of course, Myself i miss most away games for a very different reason, as will a lot of other people , so your point about being willing to pay more may well be valid, I just can't get past feeling a price increase for away fans wont help when we are selling ST at half price. That said why not try it.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:48 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16093
Location: Warrington
Leigh do not charge away fans more. Home fans pay the same for sitting in the west stand as away fans do for the south stand. Your owners have to set a price that they think will get people in as have all clubs.

Leigh did chose certain games as premium games of which we have already had two in Leeds and Saints, whereby it was £25 instead of the £23 for Fridays game. Both sets of fans had a whinge, Leeds brought around 8/900, Saints in comparison brought 3000!! How many will you be bringing?
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:22 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12322
Location: Huddersfield
25% goes to the giants so if you are intending to go to leigh certainly need to be buying from the club, i will be.
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:54 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7243
DemonUK wrote:
Leigh do not charge away fans more. Home fans pay the same for sitting in the west stand as away fans do for the south stand. Your owners have to set a price that they think will get people in as have all clubs.

Leigh did chose certain games as premium games of which we have already had two in Leeds and Saints, whereby it was £25 instead of the £23 for Fridays game. Both sets of fans had a whinge, Leeds brought around 8/900, Saints in comparison brought 3000!! How many will you be bringing?


I'm not at all complaining at what Leigh are charging for their tickets. Neither am o suggesting Leigh are charging more for away fans or should charge less.
I'm looking at this from our clubs revenue point of view not us travelling fans. I'm thinking the Giants are selling themselves short. Leeds charge the same to stand up on a crumbling terrace with no cover from the elements. Wakefield charge the same to stand without cover- and without being able to see most of what is happening on the pitch!!!
We have a decent ground and people I don't think mind paying an extra couple of quod for a decent view and cover from the rain!
My mum for instance is 77. She attends all the home games but picks and chooses the away games. She doesn't go to Warrington or Leeds as she has to either stand, which she can't do for two hours, or sit with all the home fans-That she had no desire to do. She will always go to Wigan-even though it's the priciest because she can sit and we can park nearby. Same with Widnes. She won't go to Salford as it's a long walk from parking and recently you never know what stand you are going to be in until you get there! Must be plenty like that!
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:42 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1362
brearley84 wrote:
25% goes to the giants so if you are intending to go to leigh certainly need to be buying from the club, i will be.

Good call .....

Leigh are pushing the message "buy away tickets from the Club" very hard.

I am led to believe that SL Directors voted for an increase from 10% to 25% retention of all away ticket sales, thus those Clubs whose support travels in significant numbers will benefit the most from away fixtures financially, if bought through their Club.

I hope to see a good strong following to Leigh this week, from my lager fuelled memory I recall you wasn't to shabby in the away support stakes for the Q8's !

Safe journey over to God's County.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:26 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7243
Don't expect big numbers- Friday night travelling west on the m62 is always a nightmare. And as the motorway is shut on the way home it will put a few off. Was after midnight when many got home from Widnes a few weeks ago!
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:07 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12322
Location: Huddersfield
is the m62 still shut :evil: ??? nightmare return from warrington and widnes recently but at least we won both!
