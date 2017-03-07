[quote="jools"]Just been to buy my Leigh tickets. They were £23. Wigan are charging £24.

We are charging away fans £21. Should we be charging away fans more? We have good facilities and yet charge less than some clubs who have awful facilities for away fans. (I don't count Wigan and Leigh in that- but our facilities are equal to theirs). Hull charge more for away fans than they do their home fans.

I believe we now get 25% of advance tickets bought by away fans so should we be cashing in on this. Away fans will probably decide to go to an away match with price not high on their agenda for that choice. I doubt an extra 2-3 quid will change their minds.[/q



I get all that jools and i agree with much of it, The problem is that with Rugby league being such a poorly supported sport you have to wonder if charging more per game is going to help, As you say people who make their mind up to go to a game would pay a couple of quid extra, but that is at clubs with a decent fan base for the most part . As you know at Huddersfield they don't turn out for home games at half price in any numbers so there is no reason to suppose they would go in any greater numbers to away games if those tickets were half price.



I know you are referring to away fans coming to us but i think it may be a case of losing on the swings etc, I have the opinion that people go to away games if they think they are going to win, That's not the case with everyone of course, Myself i miss most away games for a very different reason, as will a lot of other people , so your point about being willing to pay more may well be valid, I just can't get past feeling a price increase for away fans wont help when we are selling ST at half price. That said why not try it.