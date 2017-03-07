Just been to buy my Leigh tickets. They were £23. Wigan are charging £24.
We are charging away fans £21. Should we be charging away fans more? We have good facilities and yet charge less than some clubs who have awful facilities for away fans. (I don't count Wigan and Leigh in that- but our facilities are equal to theirs). Hull charge more for away fans than they do their home fans.
I believe we now get 25% of advance tickets bought by away fans so should we be cashing in on this. Away fans will probably decide to go to an away match with price not high on their agenda for that choice. I doubt an extra 2-3 quid will change their minds.
