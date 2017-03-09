a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 11,750

b) Score and Winning team:- Warrington 26 v 16 Wigan

c) First try (Wire player):- Savelio

d) Time of first try:- 14 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Atkins

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 5



g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull by 8

Leeds v Catalans (Friday)- Leeds by 4

Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday)- Leigh by 8

Wakefield v Salford (Sunday)- Salford by 6

Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Cas by 22