a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 11,750
b) Score and Winning team:- Warrington 26 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):- Savelio
d) Time of first try:- 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull by 8
Leeds v Catalans (Friday)- Leeds by 4
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday)- Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday)- Salford by 6
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Cas by 22
