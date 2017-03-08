|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 11,880
b) Score and Winning team:- Warrington 22 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):- Clark
d) Time of first try:- 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull by 14
Leeds v Catalans (Friday)- Catalans by 2
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday)- Leigh by 4
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday)- Wakefield by 6
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Cas by 16
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:23 pm
|
eddieH
|
A: 12,645
B: Wire 16-10 Wigan
C: Atkins
D: 10 mins
E: Gelling
F: 6
G:
Hull by 8
Catalan by 6
Leigh by 4
Wakefield by 2
Cas by 12
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:59 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13,639
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Jack Hughes
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Harvey Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull FC by 14
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) - Catalans by 10
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) - Huddersfield by 7
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) - Wakefield by 8
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Castleford by 12
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 6:37 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,546
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Savelio
d) Time of first try: 5 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull FC by 8
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) - Catalans by 12
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) - Huddersfield by 6
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) - Salford by 4
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Cas by 10
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:34 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,234
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Savelio
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gelling
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull FC by 12
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) - Leeds by 6
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) - Leigh by 6
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) - Wakefield by 4
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Castleford by 18
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:06 am
|
|
11 600
Wire 26 pies 14
Atkins
8 mins
Savellio
6
Hull by 6
Leeds by 4
Leigh by 8
Wakefield by 4
Castle ford by 10
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:12 am
|
|
a) Crowd 11,700
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 15:30
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Williams for the Pie people
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens Saints by 6
Leeds v Catalans Catalans by 8
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Giants by 10
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 4
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Widnes by 4
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:13 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11648
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 16Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Clark
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull by 22
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Cats by 12
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 10
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Wakey by 14
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Cas by 32
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:56 pm
|
|
A) 12,250
B) Wire 16-24 Wigan
C) Savelio
D) 7 mins
E) Lineham
F) 6
G)
Hull by 16
Leeds by 4
Huddersfield by 6
Salford by 6
Cas by 16
|
