a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 11,880

b) Score and Winning team:- Warrington 22 v 14 Wigan

c) First try (Wire player):- Clark

d) Time of first try:- 10 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 6



g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull by 14

Leeds v Catalans (Friday)- Catalans by 2

Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday)- Leigh by 4

Wakefield v Salford (Sunday)- Wakefield by 6

Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Cas by 16