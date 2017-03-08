a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 11,880
b) Score and Winning team:- Warrington 22 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):- Clark
d) Time of first try:- 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) - Hull by 14
Leeds v Catalans (Friday)- Catalans by 2
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday)- Leigh by 4
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday)- Wakefield by 6
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) - Cas by 16
