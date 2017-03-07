|
[quote="Old Man John"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 12Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 8minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 8
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds by 8
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 12
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 12
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:58 pm
A: 11,645
B: Wire 16-10 Wigan
C: Atkins
D: 10 mins
E: Clark
F: 4
G:
Hull by 10
Catalan by 6
Leigh by 12
Wakefield by 8
Cas by 14
Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:26 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28-16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 10
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Catalan by 4
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 10
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 14
Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:40 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,814
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v 30 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gelling
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull by 10
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 8
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 4
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Cas by 20
Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:05 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,678
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 10 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of first try: 16 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull by 20
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 14
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 16
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Wakey by 7
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Cas by 32
Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:02 am
Going with head not heart from now on.
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,890
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 19 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Savellio
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Wigan
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull by 14
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds by 4
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 6
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 32
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:24 am
Warrington Wolf, it's a player from any team for the last try, not any team and PS I hope your head is wrong
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:58 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,008
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v 12 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try:22 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull by 18
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 6
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 18
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 10
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Cas by 30
Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:40 pm
A) 12,850
B) Wire 10-18 Wigan
C) Clark
D) 17 mins
E) Escare
F) 5
G) Hull by 8
Leeds by 6
Leigh by 10
Salford by 12
Cas by 20
