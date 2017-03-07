[quote="Old Man John"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 12Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 8minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 8
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds by 8
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 12
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 12
