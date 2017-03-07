[quote="Old Man John"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,000

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 12Wigan

c) First try (Wire player): lineham

d) Time of first try: 8minutes

e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6



g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 8

Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds by 8

Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8

Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 12

Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 12