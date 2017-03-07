|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2749
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
An opportune time to pull our collective fingers out arrives this Thursday as we host Wane's Wigan. Will his ranting prove more effective than Tony's smirkiness....you decide
Good luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday)
Leeds v Catalans (Friday)
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday)
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday)
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday)
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:22 am
|
Joined:
Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pmPosts:
65Location:
One foot in the grave
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,400
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 12 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Kevin Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 14
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 4
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 2
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 22
|
Gerrum on side ref
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 986
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,233
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 10 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 14mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 18
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 8
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 8
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Wakey by 8
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 26
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 726
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 4 v 28 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time):64 minutes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull 48 v 0 St Helens
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds 16 v 8 Catalans
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh 12 v 8 Huddersfield
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Wakefield 20 v 8 Salford
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Widnes 4 v 36 Castleford
Regards
King James
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8345
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 28 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 10mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): George Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 6
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds by 8
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 6
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Salford by 2
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 18
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 783
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,100
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Westerman
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 18
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds by 2
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Huddersfield by 7
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Wakefield by 4
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 12
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 760
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,056
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 14 v 26 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 10 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 16
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 10
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 12
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Wakefield by 8
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 18
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6506
Location: Home sweet home
|
a - 10,800
b - wire 28 v wigan 14
c - young declan
d - 9 mins
e - young declan
f - 6
g
hull by 8
leeds by 8
leigh by 10
wakey by 10
cas by 12
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:30 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 128
Location: Out and about in Wigan
|
A) Crowd: 12,300
B) Score: Warrington 18 v 14 Wigan
C) First try: (Wire player) Savellio
D) Time of first try: 7 minutes
E) Last try: Marshall
D) Succsessful Conversions: 4
Hull by 10
Catalans by 6
Huddersfield by 10
Salford by 8
Castleford by 28
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 312
|
crowd :12,800
Wire 14 - Wigan 18
1st try Lineham
Time : 7 mins
last try :Atkins
Conversions : 6
Hull by 18
Cats by 8
Leigh by 8
Salford by 8
Cas by 20
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, Ganson's Optician, Leeds Thirteen, Les Norton, Mr Snoodle, nidger, Ron, Stitch, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, Wire Weaver, Wire200# and 257 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}