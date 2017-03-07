On Sunday we were up against a big strong physical side who played on top of you and to our credit our defence was great. In attack though we could not break them down. Looking at some of the pictures from other games the conditions looked really muddy but ours held up really well but still not bold for open play. Yes there were some referee decisions which were debateable and in the end proved crucial. Our normal kicking game also let us down with the ball going out on the full which immediately put us under pressure so it was more difficult to sustain pressure on their line. It is a very tight league as results showed with Rochdale who we beat week before winning at Featherstone so I think there will be more shock results starting dare I say next 2 weeks when we play London and Hull KR!!!!!In the voting for Shay Lounge Player of Season Jacob Fairbank was first along with the sponsors MOM and takes the 3 points with the Hitman Will Sharp 2nd with 2 points and James Saltonstall 3rd with 1.There are still 1 or 2 to renew membership of Club 1873. Still time with the first draw on 2nd April when we play Swinton. With prizes totalling £405 plus a 2018 season ticket on offer over the 10 draws really good value at £10 which can be paid a bit at a time.Bookings are also now being taken for the Summer Bash. We are running 2 coaches. The first leaves at 10.00 so you can see all 3 games returning 20 minutes after the final game which kicks off at 5.15pm. The 2nd coach leaves at 12.00 to arrive in good time for our match against Toulouse at 3.00pm. This coach returns 20 minutes after our game. Cost is £12 adults with juniors £6. To book phone me on 07714488080.The half time draw winning number on Sunday was 2234 for £171.Neil