latchfordbob wrote: Are there any South Stand tickets available for tonight or is it pay on the gate?



The website is next to useless.

I think the option to book online is withdrawn on the day of the match - so you will not find it. From what I saw of the bookings for seating in the N and E I would think that you should be pretty confident of getting a S ticket tonight, I don't think this is going to sell out. But you could always ring the shop and book ?