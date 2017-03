moving on... wrote: Played One game and he's branded as awful and won't get better. Behave.



We've stuck with the Russell, Atkins and Evans project long enough. time to clear the deadwood and give someone else a good go. if they proved to be equally as bad then we're only in the same position as were would be been in anyway.

This is very true. However it is also true that we let Blythe go once as he wasn't deemed good enough for us. I don't know if he improved with his stint in the lower divisions. I know the Bradford lot on here commented that he had not.