NSW wrote: Warrington slight favourites with the bookies which is probably right. Will be more desperate for the win after a bad start.



Like you've said Wigan are missing a few ( Tomkins, McIlorum, Manfredi, Burgess, Gregson, Sharrocks, Bateman, Tierney, Sutton and probably Gildart)



Escare

Davies ( debut)

Gelling

Forsyth ( debut)

Marshall ( second game)

Williams

Lealuai

FPN

Powell

Flower

Isa

Farrell

SOL



Tautai

Clubb

Wells

Tomkins



I know you guys have got a lot of injuries yourselves, anyone back for this game?



Prediction



Wire 20-16 Wigan

Swap Wells for Bretherton or Navarette. Can't see Wells being thrown in without having a pre season and only one u19s game under his belt compared to the other two.