easyWire wrote:

You mean 2 debutantes and a guy on his second game.



As opposed to Warrington playing with a few guys with only a couple of first team games played? Although the injuries to the Warrington squad are no excuse for the performances at the start of the season, it's fair to say we are missing more strike power and experience than Wigan at the moment .



Can never win on this argument... if Wigan win it's because they have strength in depth with a wonderful youth system, if they lose it's because they had to field kids instead a couple of the regular threequarters.



Interestingly Wigan still have more internationals on the field on Thursday.