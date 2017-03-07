|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7529
|
Wigan are clearly the form team, and with every positive action there is a negative action...no prizes.
It's unfortunate for Wigan they have major concerns over their outside backs. It's a welcome dilemma that now there is balance. Our outside backs are poor so far...
It looks to be a more even contest. I will not be carried away with a win vs Pies...I need to see greater evidence than a win at home, catching Wigan busted as a corner turned.
Yes I'll be very happy with the win but that'll be it. I won't see that as the springboard to kickstarting the season...just a lucky break.
God forbid thinking about a loss against them...I will be calling for TS head big time. I'm already nonchalant about him.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:46 am
|
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1589
|
Warrington slight favourites with the bookies which is probably right. Will be more desperate for the win after a bad start.
Like you've said Wigan are missing a few ( Tomkins, McIlorum, Manfredi, Burgess, Gregson, Sharrocks, Bateman, Tierney, Sutton and probably Gildart)
Escare
Davies ( debut)
Gelling
Forsyth ( debut)
Marshall ( second game)
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
Powell
Flower
Isa
Farrell
SOL
Tautai
Clubb
Wells
Tomkins
I know you guys have got a lot of injuries yourselves, anyone back for this game?
Prediction
Wire 20-16 Wigan
|
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!
Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:45 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5271
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
|
NSW wrote:
Warrington slight favourites with the bookies which is probably right. Will be more desperate for the win after a bad start.
Like you've said Wigan are missing a few ( Tomkins, McIlorum, Manfredi, Burgess, Gregson, Sharrocks, Bateman, Tierney, Sutton and probably Gildart)
Escare
Davies ( debut)
Gelling
Forsyth ( debut)
Marshall ( second game)
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
Powell
Flower
Isa
Farrell
SOL
Tautai
Clubb
Wells
Tomkins
I know you guys have got a lot of injuries yourselves, anyone back for this game?
Prediction
Wire 20-16 Wigan
Gildart Won't play
|
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock
"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"
[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]
Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"
I thanked him and went on my Merry way!
RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:51 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 188
|
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 3
|
Wigan will hammer you and yet another week being clearly the strongest team in Super League lies ahead for Dire...ie holding everyone else up!!
I don't think you'll have too much to worry about though, you should stay up.
Next year will have to be 'your year' instead.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16093Location:
Warrington
|
You won't get a better chance of beating Wigan all year with all the 'kids' they are playing
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1090
|
Wire 19 man squad: Ryan Atkins, Matty Blythe, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Dec Patton, Joe Philbin, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood.
I'd Go with:
Gids
Lineham
Livett
Blyth
Johnson
Brown
Patton
Cooper
Clark
Sims
Savelio
Hughes
Westerman
Dwyer
Westwood
Philbin
Atkins.
And I'll tell you for why. Evans need to pull his finger out, Big time. Whereas Atkins needs to realise that he's not all that and a bag of crisp, as well as realising he isn't above being dropped. The pair of them need a wake up call and this would/should shock them both into bucking their ideas up.
Atkins is on the bench over Evans as out of the pair of them he is the most likely to hit a line and score. He can come on and allow Livett to drop into the back row if needs be, as can Blythe.
The less said about Russell the better.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Boss Hog, Brid B&W, Cherry_&_White, Chris71, DAG, grifter, Hatfield Town Wire, JonnoTheGreat, kev123, moving on..., Nogga, NtW, Old Man John, POSTL, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, shane A, Snaggletooth, upsetzombie, whitters, wolfinwidnes1, WWRLFC78 and 309 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}