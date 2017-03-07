WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington vs Wigan...week!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:10 am
Wigan are clearly the form team, and with every positive action there is a negative action...no prizes.

It's unfortunate for Wigan they have major concerns over their outside backs. It's a welcome dilemma that now there is balance. Our outside backs are poor so far...

It looks to be a more even contest. I will not be carried away with a win vs Pies...I need to see greater evidence than a win at home, catching Wigan busted as a corner turned.

Yes I'll be very happy with the win but that'll be it. I won't see that as the springboard to kickstarting the season...just a lucky break.
God forbid thinking about a loss against them...I will be calling for TS head big time. I'm already nonchalant about him.
Re: Warrington vs Wigan...week!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:46 am
Warrington slight favourites with the bookies which is probably right. Will be more desperate for the win after a bad start.

Like you've said Wigan are missing a few ( Tomkins, McIlorum, Manfredi, Burgess, Gregson, Sharrocks, Bateman, Tierney, Sutton and probably Gildart)

Escare
Davies ( debut)
Gelling
Forsyth ( debut)
Marshall ( second game)
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
Powell
Flower
Isa
Farrell
SOL

Tautai
Clubb
Wells
Tomkins

I know you guys have got a lot of injuries yourselves, anyone back for this game?

Prediction

Wire 20-16 Wigan
Re: Warrington vs Wigan...week!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:45 pm
NSW wrote:
Warrington slight favourites with the bookies which is probably right. Will be more desperate for the win after a bad start.

Like you've said Wigan are missing a few ( Tomkins, McIlorum, Manfredi, Burgess, Gregson, Sharrocks, Bateman, Tierney, Sutton and probably Gildart)

Escare
Davies ( debut)
Gelling
Forsyth ( debut)
Marshall ( second game)
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
Powell
Flower
Isa
Farrell
SOL

Tautai
Clubb
Wells
Tomkins

I know you guys have got a lot of injuries yourselves, anyone back for this game?

Prediction

Wire 20-16 Wigan


Gildart Won't play
Re: Warrington vs Wigan...week!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:51 pm
Warrington`s 17 man squad:-

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... oungsters/

Re: Warrington vs Wigan...week!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:53 pm
Wigan will hammer you and yet another week being clearly the strongest team in Super League lies ahead for Dire...ie holding everyone else up!!

I don't think you'll have too much to worry about though, you should stay up.

Next year will have to be 'your year' instead.

Re: Warrington vs Wigan...week!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:55 pm
You won't get a better chance of beating Wigan all year with all the 'kids' they are playing
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Warrington vs Wigan...week!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:04 pm
Wire 19 man squad: Ryan Atkins, Matty Blythe, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Dec Patton, Joe Philbin, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood.

I'd Go with:

Gids
Lineham
Livett
Blyth
Johnson

Brown
Patton

Cooper
Clark
Sims
Savelio
Hughes
Westerman

Dwyer
Westwood
Philbin
Atkins.

And I'll tell you for why. Evans need to pull his finger out, Big time. Whereas Atkins needs to realise that he's not all that and a bag of crisp, as well as realising he isn't above being dropped. The pair of them need a wake up call and this would/should shock them both into bucking their ideas up.

Atkins is on the bench over Evans as out of the pair of them he is the most likely to hit a line and score. He can come on and allow Livett to drop into the back row if needs be, as can Blythe.

The less said about Russell the better.
c}