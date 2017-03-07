Wigan are clearly the form team, and with every positive action there is a negative action...no prizes.



It's unfortunate for Wigan they have major concerns over their outside backs. It's a welcome dilemma that now there is balance. Our outside backs are poor so far...



It looks to be a more even contest. I will not be carried away with a win vs Pies...I need to see greater evidence than a win at home, catching Wigan busted as a corner turned.



Yes I'll be very happy with the win but that'll be it. I won't see that as the springboard to kickstarting the season...just a lucky break.

God forbid thinking about a loss against them...I will be calling for TS head big time. I'm already nonchalant about him.