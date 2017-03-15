Apparently when I was a little boy, there wasn't a lot of money around and I think some of my xmas presents were from some dodgy guy in Newton. Aged about 6 or 7 got Kerplunk for Xmas and if you know kerplunk the marbles you let through came out of a hole in the bottom of the plastic tube or whatever it was........there was no hole.....except where you put the marbles in at the top. Thats it I'm afraid. It was only a few years ago I actually found out half my xmas presents back in the early 70's were either knock offs or reject stock:):)