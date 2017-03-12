TV BOY wrote: Gaz defended Mickey and rightly so in the clip shown on the Sky. Their 15 went to hurt Mickey when he was in a semi prone vulnerable position then he tried to break Mickey's neck. Nice to see a team sticking up for each other .

I agree. We don't want to go too far in terms of having to be seen as the hard men of the league like we did under Rowley circa 2014/15. But we also can't let ourselves be pushed around by anybody or we will start to get bullied.The balance at the moment seems about right to me. Certainly with Gaz Hock and Acton in the side we aren't going to take a backwards step.