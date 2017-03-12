WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:33 pm
Nozzy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 8:52 pm
Posts: 4218
Location: Leigh Sports Village!!
TV BOY wrote:
Gaz defended Mickey and rightly so in the clip shown on the Sky. Their 15 went to hurt Mickey when he was in a semi prone vulnerable position then he tried to break Mickey's neck. Nice to see a team sticking up for each other.


I agree. We don't want to go too far in terms of having to be seen as the hard men of the league like we did under Rowley circa 2014/15. But we also can't let ourselves be pushed around by anybody or we will start to get bullied.

The balance at the moment seems about right to me. Certainly with Gaz Hock and Acton in the side we aren't going to take a backwards step.
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh. :CLAP:


Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:41 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15853
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
That lad should get a long van for what he was trying to do to Higham

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:55 pm
joanne callotte
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 4:53 pm
Posts: 8700
maurice wrote:
That lad should get a long van for what he was trying to do to Higham




Is this one long enough??


https://storage.googleapis.com/ti-theva ... 00x288.jpg

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:59 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2229
Location: LEYTH
joanne callotte wrote:
Is this one long enough??


https://storage.googleapis.com/ti-theva ... 00x288.jpg



:lol: :lol: :lol:
Image Image Image

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:08 pm
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16104
Location: Warrington
So just Hock then on a Grade A, with no EGP available. Bit like Actons the other week for which he was fined but not banned. Think Grade A is 0-1 game
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:39 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2229
Location: LEYTH
Charges:

Lama Tasi (Salford) - Grade B Dangerous Throw (EGP available)

Danny Craven (Widnes) - Grade A Contact with Referee (EGP available)

Jansin Turgut (Hull FC) - Grade C Strikes with elbow (EGP available)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) - Grade A Strikes with knee (EGP available)

Brad Singleton (Leeds) - Grade E Strikes with elbow (EGP not available)

Gareth Hock (Leigh) - Grade A Punching (EGP not available)

Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield) - Grade A Punching (EGP available)

One player received a caution: Albert Kelly (Hull FC) Strikes with knee
Image Image Image

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:07 pm
TV BOY
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7622
Location: Bramhall
Just watched the full game back and at the end you can just see Jamie and Ikahihifo giving each other a big hug and having a chat. Best of mates now.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:19 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2969
DemonUK wrote:
So just Hock then on a Grade A, with no EGP available. Bit like Actons the other week for which he was fined but not banned. Think Grade A is 0-1 game


Hocks is for punching..Actons was for dangerous contact..Hardly alike.
Image
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Google [Bot], ItchyandScratchy, JENKY, kirkhall and 70 guests

c}