Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:30 pm
Looked like he lead with his head when he was sin binned, potential long ban?
Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:33 pm
He won't get a ban. He only pushed but got punched. Stupid yes but he will be ok.
Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:35 pm
Agreed

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:45 pm
The lad was immense tonight no doubt about that, whatever peoples opinions are of him he's one great
player on his day .

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:49 pm
Where's Harold Rigby jr ? He's more concerned with Acton's behaviour, than if we win or lose.....the daft old sod ! :D
Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:54 pm
TV BOY wrote:
He won't get a ban. He only pushed but got punched. Stupid yes but he will be ok.


Hi Tony, I actually missed that incident through gassing. :D But i will take your judgement on it. :thumb: Good to see you tonight pal, and maybe next time we can have a pint together. :thumb:
oops i forgot.....Luv :lol: :thumb:
