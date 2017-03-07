WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

 
Post a reply

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:22 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 117
MarioRugby wrote:
This time its a grade A charge.

How much longer will the club tolerate this lads behaviour? He's a liability.

http://www.totalrl.com/one-player-charged-rfl/

Such a lazy headline. Have you been watching Leigh's matches this season? Jamie Acton has been the stand out forward this season and apart from the stupid sin bin against Leeds has kept his discipline. This is mainly due to there being no roughhouse tactics that prevailed last season by the Yorkshire mafia and improved refereeing this season. Oh and sorry to disappoint you but he is available for Friday - result!!!

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:28 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2200
Location: LEYTH
TV BOY wrote:
I suggest you watch it a bit closer without your Leigh goggles on Cokey luv.



Mr dancing boy,now that you are challenging me to watch it again,I have,now can you elaborate what Mickey has done wrong? apart from like iv'e already said ,he pushes Clubb back onto the floor because he KICKS Mickey in the chest whilst he is trying to get up. BTW - It's 33 minutes on the LCTV clock.
Image Image Image

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:40 pm
TV BOY User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7606
Location: Bramhall
Cokey wrote:
Mr dancing boy,now that you are challenging me to watch it again,I have,now can you elaborate what Mickey has done wrong? apart from like iv'e already said ,he pushes Clubb back onto the floor because he KICKS Mickey in the chest whilst he is trying to get up. BTW - It's 33 minutes on the LCTV clock.


My Hokey Cokey luv you can clearly see Mickey forcing Tony Clubs leg round that is why he gets the hump. He should have been penalised for retaliating but Mickey was no angel in the matter and season before last the RFL had a clamp down on players ping this type of thing.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:51 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2200
Location: LEYTH
TV BOY wrote:
My Hokey Cokey luv you can clearly see Mickey forcing Tony Clubs leg round that is why he gets the hump. He should have been penalised for retaliating but Mickey was no angel in the matter and season before last the RFL had a clamp down on players ping this type of thing.


:CRAZY: Are you for real? There is nothing sinister in that tackle from Mickey. Yes he had hold of his legs, holding him down trying to buy some time,but not in a dangerous way. Now go and put your pies glasses back on. :roll:
Image Image Image

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:58 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5702
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
TV BOY wrote:
My Hokey Cokey luv you can clearly see Mickey forcing Tony Clubs leg round that is why he gets the hump. He should have been penalised for retaliating but Mickey was no angel in the matter and season before last the RFL had a clamp down on players ping this type of thing.


Why wasn't he charged by the RFL then ?
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:14 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5020
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Budgiezilla wrote:
Why wasn't he charged by the RFL then ?


50/50 call, his went one way, Actons the other - possibly reputation played a factor
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:36 pm
Viva Tim Street Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 11, 2016 8:01 pm
Posts: 35
I think Jamie may be misunderstood. He's a great player with unbelievable passion, fight, energy and is inexperienced. Makes more sense to get behind him and accept his misgivings rather than the constant negative posts about his behaviour.

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 5:43 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 440
Was hard last season to get behind a player who sat in the stands for nearly half the season. Thats what fans are concerned about
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: frank1, glow, HiltonParkBallBoy, Iggy79, maurice, never a dull moment, new times, Peter Kay, TV BOY, TwistTheMellonMan and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,1281,91975,8234,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
28-24
CANTERBURY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}